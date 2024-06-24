ANSA: San Donato plan moves forward – Lombardy Region approves program agreement

AC Milan are continuing their journey towards the construction of a new stadium in San Donato as the Council of the Lombardy Region has approved the resolution which provides for adhesion to the Program Agreement.

As ANSA (via Calciomercato.com) the program agreement is aimed at the implementation of the proposed variant to the PII (Integrated Intervention Programme) in the San Francesco area of ​​San Donato Milanese, where the new stadium should be built.

The entire process does not present any financial burden for the Lombardy Region. Furthermore, the resolution delegates the councillor for Local Authorities, Mountain, Energy Resources, Use of Water Resources – Massimo Sertori – to chair the sessions of the Committee for the agreement.

Attilio Fontana, the president of the Lombardy Region, commented as follows: “We are asked to move forward and we are moving forward. We will not be the ones to influence Milan’s choices. However, it seems to me that the determination to continue on this path is there.

“However, I believe that Milan will also evaluate the proposal developed by WeBuild on the renovation of San Siro. But these are choices that do not concern the Region, we are sticking to the administrative paths aimed at supporting local development projects.”

In recent days, as Calcio e Finanza highlights, Milan also won the first round of case regarding the appeal presented by a group of citizens against the construction of the new stadium at the TAR.

The Regional Administrative Court of Lombardy established that the Council of San Donato did not deny access to any type of document and declared the appellants’ request inadmissible.