ANSA: FIGC prosecutor closes case related to AC Milan’s sale

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has just dismissed the file on the sale of AC Milan by Elliott Management to RedBird Capital, it has been confirmed.

According to what is being reported by ANSA (via MilanNews), the case by the office led by prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè has been archived because the documents provided do not warrant the need for further investigation.

The case been opened last March after the authorities raided Casa Milan to seize documents that pertained to the sale of the club from the hedge fund Elliott Management to RedBird Capital in 2022, with the suspicion being that the former were still pulling the strings.

A media campaign tried to put a cloud over Milan even if what transmitted from the club was absolute calm about the developments. La Gazzetta dello Sport gave a good round-up at the time by answering seven key questions.

As another bit of essential reading, Felice Raimondo picked apart the various angles that could be brought against the club in a fantastic piece. Now, it seems that the reports that suggested there was nothing to worry about have been proven true, provided no further relevant evidence comes to the fore that has claims to the contrary.