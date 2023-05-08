Anquon Fegans, No. 1 safety and top-10 2025 prospect, commits to USC

USC made another splash on the recruiting trail over the weekend, landing safety Anquon Fegans. The Trojans gained significant help for their secondary when they settle into the Big Ten Conference.

Anquon Fegans is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the class of 2025 and the No. 10 overall prospect by 247Sports. He chose USC from a list of offers that included some of the nation’s top programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas A&M.

A native of Alabaster, Alabama, Fegans is the younger brother of former Alabama defensive back Trequon Fagans, who also committed to USC on Sunday as a transfer. The elder Fagans redshirted for the Crimson Tide this past season after ranking as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2022.

Anquon Fegans finished his sophomore season with 67 tackles, an eye-popping 9 interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Feagans is the best safety to commit to USC in the history of the program and has a ton of talent. Feagans could go down as the best to ever do it at the safety position for the Trojans, yes he’s that good! We’re going to have to wait until 2025 to see the sophomore on the college football field, though.

