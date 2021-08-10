Anoto takes up a bridge loan in the amount of SEK 20 million to meet considerable increasing demand from customers

Anoto Group AB
·2 min read

Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) today announces that it has secured a loan of 20 million SEK from Swedish investors. The loan is an unsecured debt financing with an interest of 1% per month on the principle plus an arrangement fee of 3%. The term is nine months. The investors have the right to convert the loan into shares after five months at market price (no discount). The proceed will be used to build pens in order to meet the increased pen demand for delivery to customers in Q3 and Q4. At this point Anoto has depleted all inventory. In addition, global shortage of semiconductors created longer lead time on components and Anoto will be procuring components in advance in order to start building pen inventory.

“We are pleased to secure the funding from reputable investors in the Swedish market and to secure a non-dilutive financing at this time under fair terms. This funding will help the Company meet the increased demand from customers,” says Perry Ha, CEO of Anoto Group.

For further information, please contact:

Perry Ha, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 10, 2021 at 08:30 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Is Blackstone Group (BX) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned 13.1% for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 8.5%, the Russell […]

  • My Top Warren Buffet Stock to Buy Right Now

    In 1942, Warren Buffett bought his first stock when he was 11 years old, adding three shares of an oil company called Cities Service to his portfolio. With that in mind, he added $735 million in Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock to Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year. This move took many investors by surprise as Buffett has historically shied away from young public companies (Snowflake IPO'd in Sept. 2020).

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • Stock markets mostly lower as virus fears hit oil prices

    Stock markets were mostly lower on Monday, weighed down by a slump in oil prices over concerns about the economic impact of rising infections from the highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • Cars are back to being depreciating assets

    Data: Manheim; Chart: Axios VisualsUsed car prices continue to descend from their eye-popping levels.Why it matters: Protracted supply chain issues caused a shortage of new cars, and in turn used cars, as demand boomed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Bureau of Labor Statistics said the spike was responsible for one-third of the June Consumer Price Index increase.By the numbers: According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Ind

  • Why August trading favors bears

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre speaks with JC Parets, allstarcharts.com Founder & Chief Strategist, about the latest market action.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • AMC’s Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

    Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said the recovery of the broader cinema business progressed faster than expected.

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Panera Bread CEO: No decision yet on IPO

    Panera Bread could be eyeing a return to public markets. Here's what Yahoo Finance knows.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • 85% of Older Americans Missed Out on This Retirement Savings Opportunity

    You'll often hear that retiring on Social Security alone isn't feasible. The money you sock away in a 401(k) or IRA could, along with your Social Security benefits, provide you with a nice income for your senior years. A lot of people wait too long to start setting funds arise for retirement.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    With the price of chicken soaring, the third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. is being bought for $4.53 billion. Cargill and Continental Grain have formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson Farms, paying $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.