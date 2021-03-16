Another WR option gone for Washington: Corey Davis reportedly agrees to deal with Jets

Another WR gone for WFT: Corey Davis, Jets reportedly in agreement originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football team is expected to address its need at wide receiver in free agency, but the market is already beginning to thin out.

Former Tennessee Titans first-round pick Corey Davis has agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Davis' deal comes with $27 million guaranteed.

Former Titans’ WR Corey Davis reached agreement on a three-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $27 million guaranteed with the New York Jets, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Davis' deal with the Jets was announced just moments after both Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne agreed to terms with the Patriots, marking two more wideouts that are no longer available for Washington.

The No. 5 overall pick in 2017, Davis is coming off his best season with the Titans where he posted career highs in receiving yards (984) and touchdowns (five). His 65 receptions were also tied for the most he's hauled in for a single season.

Davis was expected to receive plenty of interest in free agency, but the deal he agreed to with the Jets appears, at least on the surface, rather reasonable.

For Washington, there are still several options available at the position. Former Detroit star Kenny Golladay -- the top wideout on the market -- remains unsigned, as well as Pittsburgh's JuJu Smith-Schuster, Houston's Will Fuller and Carolina's Curtis Samuel. All four of those players would be instant upgrades to Scott Turner's offense.

