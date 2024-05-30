Another WR gets paid and the Amon-Ra St. Brown deal keeps looking better

The Detroit Lions continue to do business the right way, in more ways than one. That’s reflected in the blockbuster new contract extension between Miami and star wideout Jaylen Waddle.

The agreement, if the reported details are even close to accurate, makes the Lions management of Amon-Ra St. Brown and his contract extension look even more prudenr.

Waddle, one of the wideouts drafted ahead of St. Brown in the 2021 NFL Draft, will earn $84.75 million on bis new three-year extension. Nearly all of that new money, a full $76 million, is guaranteed.

The $28.25 million average per year comes in below St. Brown’s recent deal with the Lions. St. Brown signed for $120.01 million over four years just before the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Waddle is getting significantly more guaranteed as a percentage.

Just under 90 percent of Waddle’s deal is guaranteed at signing. St. Brown had $77 million of his $120 million extension guaranteed, or 64 percent. The lower guarantee allows the Lions to more easily spread out the cap hit on St. Brown’s deal than it will be for Miami with Waddle.

Keep in mind the Dolphins are already committed to paying fellow WR Tyreek Hill to almost exactly the same contract St. Brown signed for (4 years, $120M). That shows the difference in cap management between Detroit and Miami as well as the ability to build a more complete team around its star players.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire