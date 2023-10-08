Another winnable game, another loss for Purdue football at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Welp.

Next Saturday's home game against Ohio State might be in front of a lot of fans wearing scarlet and gray.

Purdue football fans want to believe in this team.

They want to be patient and understanding that this is a team in transition.

Except history proves that many will jump off the bus the second things start to go south.

For some, that was Sept. 2 when the Boilermakers lost their season opener to Fresno State. For others, Sept. 16 when Syracuse's quarterback ran all over the Purdue defense.

To those who stuck with this team, Saturday might have been the tipping point, a 20-14 loss to Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.

After all, these are some of the same fans who won't subscribe to a streaming service that cost less than $6 per month to watch their team. You think they'll pay to sit in the Indiana cold to watch a team that isn't winning?

The Hawkeyes, riddled with injuries, got the win Saturday despite starting Deacon Hill, as bad of a passing quarterback in Division I football as you'll find.

This was yet another winnable game that Purdue lost.

"Usually when you play a team like Iowa and you have time of possession in your favor, you've got third downs in your favor, you got total yardage in your favor, usually that bodes well in terms of your success after the game is over," Purdue coach Ryan Walters said.

Don't get it misconstrued, Purdue is competitive.

In four of the Boilers' six games this season, the game wasn't decided until the final minutes. And by and large, it isn't a bad product to watch.

Sure, there's some who will stick it out, bleeding black and gold no matter what. Ross-Ade Stadium won't have to resort to the carboard cutouts in the stands of 2020.

After all, people were still showing up in 2013, '14, '15 and '16 when Purdue football was about as unwatchable as its ever been.

As bad as that was, they still clung to hope.

And, at least for another week, this Purdue team still has that.

But the reality is Purdue's bowl chances look as promising as its offense did Saturday in Iowa.

There's six games left. Two of those are against Ohio State and Michigan. We'll just go ahead and call those losses right now.

Purdue is 2-4 after Saturday's setback.

That means Purdue would have to go 4-0 against Nebraska, Minnesota, Northwestern and Indiana. Definitely doable.

"We're just going to have to go back to the drawing board and just work on the things we didn't do so well and attack each game.

"One game season. One game by one game."

Fans will be there.

But if the Boilermakers can't figure out their shortcomings quick, those "one-game seasons" will have less and less Purdue faithful watching.

