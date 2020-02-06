Another win, another injury for the C's; This time, it's Jaylen Brown

BOSTON -- Another Boston Celtics win, another Boston Celtics injury.

It seems like the two go hand-in-hand these days, with Jaylen Brown being the latest Celtic to suffer a setback during Boston's 116-100 win over Orlando.

Brown, who finished the game with 18 points and five rebounds, suffered a right ankle sprain in the latter stages of the game after trying to plant his right foot only for it to slip and bend awkwardly.

Here's a look at the play, courtesy of the Celtics on NBC Sports Boston's Twitter account.

Coach Stevens hopes Jaylen Brown will be back "sooner rather than later." He left the game after tweaking his right ankle pic.twitter.com/yZI4k0u45e — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 6, 2020

Soon after, Brown was on his way back to the team's locker room and did not return.

The victory was Boston's fifth straight.

And like most of their wins lately, the success has a bittersweet tinge to it because of the rash of injuries.

In beating the Magic, the Celtics did it without their leading scorer Kemba Walker (sore left knee), top perimeter defender Marcus Smart (quad contusion) and top interior defender Daniel Theis (right ankle) available to play.

After seeing the injury on replay, the Celtics feel they may have caught a break in that it doesn't appear to be too serious.

"It didn't look bad," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said of Brown's injury. "It just looked like he stepped wrong, and just tweaked it. So hopefully we'll get him back sooner rather than later; I don't know if it's … what it's going to be."

This has been a breakout season for Brown, whose play was strong enough this season to where he was among those talked about prominently as a potential All-Star.

This season, Brown is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3-point range.

