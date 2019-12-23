Another week full of new milestones for the high-flying Ravens

The Ravens have been an offensive juggernaut cutting through NFL defenses all season long. In Cleveland on Sunday, they notched their 11th straight win, which ties a franchise record if you include postseason wins.

If you don't include postseason wins, they set the team record weeks ago.

It's been a season full of milestones for the Ravens, who are rewriting offensive record books left and right.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Seemingly each week, the 2019 Ravens are doing something never seen before, either as a franchise or across the entire NFL. Let's run through this week's list of milestones reached.

The Ravens have already set most of their franchise records when it comes to offensive production, both in terms of yards and scoring. But as a team, they are also approaching leaguewide history as an efficient rushing machine.

They are the first team since 1978 to rush for at least 200 yards in eight different games in a single season. The rest of the NFL combined only has 22 such games this season.

Speaking of rushing, the Ravens are on pace to set an even more impressive record. If they can record at least 93 rushing yards in Week 17 against the Steelers -- no sure thing with Lamar Jackson presumed to be resting -- they will set the all-time NFL record for total rushing yards in a single 16-game season.

To not just find success on the ground, but rewrite the record books in the process, during this pass-happy era of the NFL is a jaw-dropping accomplishment.

A number of individual players enjoyed significant days as well.

Story continues

Mark Andrews caught two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half. In the process, he became just the fifth tight end in NFL history to record a 10-TD season in one of his first two years in the league. Unsurprisingly, he leads the position in receiving touchdowns this season, and his 10 receiving touchdowns are the third most for any position in franchise history.

Before leaving the game with a calf injury, Mark Ingram also had a milestone game. Early in the afternoon, Ingram topped 1,000 rushing yards for the season. He also became just the third Raven in history to rush for 1,000 yards and score 10 rushing touchdowns in the same season, joining Jamal Lewis and Ray Rice.

Ingram's 15 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns are tied for the most in a single season in franchise history.

And then, of course, there's Lamar Jackson. The presumptive MVP frontrunner set several marks just on his own, thanks to another banner day in the air and on the ground.

First player in NFL history with 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season

Sets the single-season franchise record with 36 passing touchdowns

Third player in NFL history with 35 passing TDs and 7 rushing TDs in the same season (both Steve Young and Cam Newton won MVP when they did it)

Sixth game this season with three touchdowns and zero interceptions, something only six quarterbacks have ever done before This is currently Lamar Jackson's 6th game this season with 3+ TDs and 0 INTs.



The only QBs to do that six times in a season are Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, and Tony Romo https://t.co/g197DLFuIZ pic.twitter.com/wdJhZf9wbY



— ProFootballReference (@pfref) December 22, 2019

Sixth career game with at least 100 rushing and 100 passing yards, something no QB besides Vick (8) has ever done more than four times

Along with Mark Ingram, becomes first pair of teammates to rush for 1,000 yards in the same season since 2009, and just the seventh pair ever Baltimore's @Lj_era8 & @markingram21 are now the seventh pair of teammates to rush for 1,000 yards each in a single @NFL season. (The last duo was Carolina's Jonathan Stewart & DeAngelo Williams in 2009.) — Patrick Gleason (@PMGleason) December 22, 2019

What makes Jackson's accomplishments especially impressive is the efficiency with which he has broken records. Not only will Jackson potentially sit out Week 17 to get extra rest and stay healthy before the postseason, but he's also sat most or all of five(!) different fourth quarters this season thanks to the team utterly dominating the competition.

At the end of the day, there was only one milestone the Ravens could accomplish in the regular season that they would consider worth celebrating, and that's exactly what they did Sunday afternoon. This is the first Ravens team in franchise history to earn the top seed in the AFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Ravens have clinched the top seed in the AFC for the first time in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/7S5RAX8T2P — NBC Sports Ravens (@NBCSRavens) December 22, 2019

It's not their first goal, nor their most important, but it's a fitting cap on a nearly flawless regular season. Now, all that's left is to start looking ahead to January.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE RAVENS NEWS

Another week full of new milestones for the high-flying Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington