Another week, another new wide receiver for Carson Wentz to figure out

Carson Wentz will spend a lot of time this week getting to know a newly promoted practice squad receiver, learning his strengths, figuring out how he runs routes, building some chemistry together.



All of which should be old hat for him by now.



This week it's Deontay Burnett. A couple weeks ago it was Robert Davis. Before that it was Greg Ward, Boston Scott and Josh Perkins.



Burnett just turned 22 in October but is with his fourth NFL team, and the Eagles promoted him from the practice squad earlier this week.



He's one of five skill players Wentz will be throwing to Sunday who was promoted from the practice squad.



"You get here for a reason, so when we have new guys in, I want to learn what do they do best," Wentz said. "How do they run a route and what do they do that's most effective so that I can understand how they're going to get open. I don't want to tell them how to get open, that's their job. That's what they're paid for. So just having those conversations and working through it, those conversations go a long way."



The four receivers the Eagles will have in uniform on Sunday - Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Davis and Burnett - have 46 career receptions. Include hybrid Josh Perkins as a receiver and that number jumps all the way to 59.



Burnett has played in the NFL - he had 10 catches for 143 yards in five games with the Jets last year. But he wasn't even on the Eagles' practice squad until Dec. 12.



Throw in Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Richard Rodgers and the only skill player Wentz will have on Sunday who he had thrown a pass to before this season is Dallas Goedert.



His latest challenge is Burnett, another former USC receiver.



Wentz said the challenge with these new guys is getting on the proverbial same page when practice reps are so limited.



"Just talk to them as much as I can," he said. "Just talk about the plays and how we're seeing things and get as many reps as we can out at practice. Obviously, it's late in the season and we're trying not to over-exert ourselves, but just talking through it, watching tape of him in other places as well, and just getting as much work as we can."



Burnett had a 4-for-61 game against the Bears last year and a 5-for-73 against the Patriots.



"That's definitely big, that experience," Burnett said. "In the little limited amount of opportunities I got, I was able to make some plays, and that's definitely something I can build on."



Burnett on the last day of last season became the youngest player ever with at least 70 receiving yards against the Patriots in Foxboro (or Boston).



The Eagles bypassed Marken Michel, who was in training camp with the Eagles and has been on the practice squad longer, to sign Burnett.



"It's a blessing to be here and try to help this team and help us reach our goals," Burnett said. "I'm pretty happy about it and just want to make the most of my chances. I've been working all my life for this opportunity."



Burnett has already been released three times by three different teams. It's hard to imagine a better place for any young receiver to try to make an impression.



"It's definitely been tough, but just got to keep going," he said. "It's a business and you understand that, but it's definitely been tough. But I'm here with the Philadelphia Eagles now and just focused on that and helping this team win."



Here are the career receiving totals of Wentz's projected targets Sunday:



Dallas Goedert: 87 catches, 876 yards, 9 TDs

















































































Miles Sanders: 47 catches, 510 yards, 3 TDs

Greg Ward: 22 catches, 221 yards, 1 TD

Boston Scott: 20 catches, 120 yards, 0 TD

Josh Perkins: 13 catches, 146 yards, 1 TD

Deontay Burnett: 10 catches, 143 yards, 0 TD

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 10 catches, 169 yards, 1 TD

Robert Davis: 2 catches, 17 yards, 0 TD



"Any week it could be someone different stepping up or leading us in receptions," Wentz said. "Whoever that it is I'm confident in them and we'll get them done."



And for Wentz to be having the season he's having throwing to new practice squad guys every week?









That's incredible.

