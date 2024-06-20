Another week, another successful summer camp at VSU.

Jun. 20—VALDOSTA — As the week concludes, so does another summer sports camp at Valdosta State University. The Little Blazer Camp set out to instill the fundamentals of basketball in its young campers.

Coordinated by Mike Helfer, the head men's basketball coach at VSU, the camp aims to teach young athletes the basic fundamentals of basketball, including dribbling, passing, and shooting.

The camp was full of excitement with its various contests and games, including 1-on-1, 3-on-3, and 5-on-5, providing a comprehensive basketball experience to the campers. The daily schedule was jam-packed with activities, ensuring the campers were always engaged and learning.

Coach Helfer, along with assistant coaches Nate Nowicki and David Peck, and upcoming VSU basketball players, dedicated this camp to teaching the campers about the game they love so much. The camp was a resounding success, with around 40 enthusiastic attendees.

Helfer emphasized the importance of early skill development, stating, "If you are at this age and you can get a head start, it just ends up helping you down the line." He added, "It's a good time to be either playing, coaching or just being a fan of it."

One of the returning aspects of Helfer's summer camps is the use of "homework" for the campers. At the end of day one of the camp, a piece of paper with drills and exercises was passed out to the attendees. This motivated campers to continue honing their skills off the court. The ones who completed their homework had the potential to win a prize at the end of the camp.

Upcoming VSU player LaDarrius Chigano shared his excitement about the camp: "I love the kids and just wanted to meet the community. I'm ready for all of them to come out and watch our games."

The Little Blazer Camp focused on skill development while fostering a sense of community and a love for the game.