Another week, another honor for Jake Elliott originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For the second time in four weeks, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Elliott's 54-yard field goal in overtime gave the Eagles a 34-31 win over Washington Sunday at the Linc. It was tied for the 2nd-longest overtime field goal in history. Sebastian Janikowski of the Raiders made a 57-yarder against the Jets in 2008.

Elliot was also named Special Teams Player of the Week after going 4-for-4 on opening day in New England, including kicks from 48, 51 and 56 yards.

Elliott also made a 61-yarder against the Vikings. He already has four 50-yard field goals this year and 23 in his career.

In his seven NFL seasons, Elliott is 8-for-8 in game-winning field goal attempts. Including the postseason, he’s made 86.5 percent of his attempts, 10th-highest in NFL history among kickers who’ve attempted at least 100 field goals.

Elliott’s 10 lifetime field goals of 54 yards or longer is already tied for 12th-most.

In all, Elliott has now won five Player of the Week awards. He won it in 2017 after his game-winning 61-yard field goal against the Giants, in 2021 after going 4-for-4 against the Saints and last year for going 5-for-5 with makes from 52 and 54 yards in second Giants game. David Akers won the Special Teams PoW honor seven times from 2000 through 2005.

Elliott is in his seventh season with the Eagles, who plucked him from the Bengals’ practice squad after Caleb Sturgis suffered a torn quad on opening day in 2017.

