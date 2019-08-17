Another week, another great play from Bills’ rugby star Christian Wade

When Christian Wade gave up his professional rugby career in his native England to sign with the Bills, few thought he had much of a chance of making it in the NFL. He’s doing his best to make his doubters look dumb.

After running for a 65-yard touchdown in his first preseason carry last week, Wade made another sensational play on Friday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wade caught a short pass near midfield, juked one defender, found himself surrounded by three more defenders and somehow blew past all three of them, ran downfield and high-stepped to evade another tackle before he was finally brought down after a 48-yard gain. It was a spectacular highlight.

Granted, this was the fourth quarter of a preseason game, which means it’s possible that all of those defenders Wade blew past are going to get cut in two weeks. Wade still has a long way to go before he has proven he can make it in the NFL.

But Bills coach Sean McDermott said the entire team is thrilled for what Wade is doing.

“I could feel the sideline as a tidal wave about to come over me,” McDermott said. “Another special moment for Christian and our team.”

Wade is still more likely to make the practice squad than the 53-man roster, but he’s doing special things with the ball in his hands.