Another week, another former high-round receiver elevated by Jaguars

It’s becoming a tradition truly unlike any other.

For the third time in three weeks, the Jaguars have used a practice-squad elevation on a receiver who entered the NFL with a high-round draft pick.

In Week One, it was Jets 2015 second-rounder Devin Smith. Last week, it was Vikings 2016 first-rounder Laquon Treadwell. Now, it’s Colts 2015 first-rounder Phillip Dorsett.

Dorsett, traded to the Patriots in 2017 as part of the Jacoby Brissett deal, is the most accomplished of the three. He also won a Super Bowl ring with New England in 2018.

He last played in 2019, catching 29 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns.

Smith was targeted once with no catches in Week One. Treadwell had the same stat line in Week Two.

