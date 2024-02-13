Another way-too-early poll ranks the Texas Longhorns at No. 4
Consensus is building for the Texas Longhorns as a Top 5 team. Another outlet has the Longhorns at No. 4 in their way-too-early poll.
ESPN ranks Texas behind Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon with Notre Dame slotting just behind at No. 5. The Longhorns’ ranking justification goes as follows.
“Now (after reaching the playoff) coach Steve Sarkisian will have to show his program can stay in the sport’s upper echelon against increased competition in the SEC. We’ll probably have to wait another season for the Arch Manning era with quarterback Quinn Ewers coming back. He’ll need to find new targets this spring with receivers Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders jumping to the NFL. Transfers Isaiah Bond (Alabama) and Matthew Golden (Houston) are plenty capable. The Longhorns play at Michigan on Sept. 7 and host Georgia on Oct. 19. They won’t play Alabama, Auburn, LSU or Ole Miss during the regular season.”
Texas is a safe pick to contend for the playoff. It’s safe because the team proved it could compete against and defeat some of the best teams in a convincing Alabama win last year. In addition, there simply aren’t many teams about to get a third season with the same quarterback, head coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. That’s to say nothing of what Texas returns at offensive line.
The Longhorns’ stability will have many placing the team in their Top 5 ranked teams for next season. Now they will look to have a strong spring as they build toward a pivotal 2024 season.
The #Longhorns are No. 4 in ESPN's updated "Way Too Early" Top 25 rankings, which were released this morning.
Top 5:
1. #Georgia
2. #OhioState
3. #Oregon
4. #Texas
5. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/90nOW6GReC
— Blake Munroe (@BlakeMunroeOTF) February 13, 2024