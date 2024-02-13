Another way-too-early poll ranks the Texas Longhorns at No. 4

Consensus is building for the Texas Longhorns as a Top 5 team. Another outlet has the Longhorns at No. 4 in their way-too-early poll.

ESPN ranks Texas behind Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon with Notre Dame slotting just behind at No. 5. The Longhorns’ ranking justification goes as follows.

Texas is a safe pick to contend for the playoff. It’s safe because the team proved it could compete against and defeat some of the best teams in a convincing Alabama win last year. In addition, there simply aren’t many teams about to get a third season with the same quarterback, head coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. That’s to say nothing of what Texas returns at offensive line.

The Longhorns’ stability will have many placing the team in their Top 5 ranked teams for next season. Now they will look to have a strong spring as they build toward a pivotal 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire