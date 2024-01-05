Another veteran defensive player announces return to Ohio State

Jan. 5—Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom is not done with college football yet.

The senior from Arizona announced Friday morning he is returning for a fifth season, joining standout defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and super sub linebacker Cody Simon in giving coordinator Jim Knowles building blocks for the 2024 defense.

"This football program and this university mean too much to me, and we have unfinished business," he wrote in an announcement posted to social media.

A four-star recruit in the 2020 class, Ransom is a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention who has had a bit of a star-crossed career so far at Ohio State.

He became a regular at nickel late in his true freshman season as Ohio State won the Big Ten, beat Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal then lost to Alabama in the championship game.

Despite a broken leg in the 2022 Rose Bowl costing him spring practice, Ransom became a starter at one of the deep safety spots in the fall of 2022.

He made 65 tackles that fall but also a part of the defensive breakdowns that led to explosive plays that undid the Buckeyes in losses to Michgan and Georgia.

Last season, he came back to be one of Ohio State's key defenders before suffering a season-ending foot injury at Wisconsin in late October.

Without Ransom in its last five games, the Ohio State defense never quite looked the same, particularly in terms of run defense and coordinator Jim Knowles' willingness to get as complicated with coverages.

He has 142 tackles, including six for loss, and two interceptions in 40 career games.

So far defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has announced he is leaving early for the NFL, but cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock and ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau have not revealed their intentions.