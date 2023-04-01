'Find Another University:' Dirt, trailers and what Carrot Top told ESPN about his time at FAU

Comedian Carrot Top is no stranger to attention for his wild antics. It's no different now that his alma mater Florida Atlantic is in the Final Four of the men's NCAA Tournament.

On Saturday the comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, went on ESPN's College GameDay for an interview with Rece Davis. Though Carrot Top has become one of the more well-known FAU alumni over the last week, he took the opportunity to talk about his experiences — including some negative ones — during his time on campus in Boca Raton.

"We had to sit in trailers. We did most of our classes in trailers," Carrot Top said. "There was a lot of dirt. We had like one little building.

"There was no football program, there was really nothing. I think we had women's baseball, or women's softball, but that was it ... nothing!"

Screenshot of Florida Atlantic alum Carrot Top talking about FAU on ESPN's College GameDay ahead of Final Four

Live updates FAU in Final Four: Follow along for Florida Atlantic Owls vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Dwyane Wade on Final Four: NBA HOF Class of 2023's new member 'on the bandwagon' for South Florida teams

FAU vs. SDSU in Final Four: How to watch Florida Atlantic basketball vs. San Diego State on TV, streaming

Here's a peek at the Carrot Top interview on College GameDay. 🏀📺🥕😬 https://t.co/TpIcC8f2ms pic.twitter.com/jhOmOMJaAu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2023

Carrot Top told Davis that prior to this run, people often didn't recognize the name Florida Atlantic or even know FAU existed, often confusing it with Florida International University, or FIU, located further south in Miami-Dade county.

"When I went to FAU we called it 'Find Another University.' That's how bad it was," he said. "I think more people are shocked that FAU is in the Final Four than the fact that I actually went to college."

When asked by Davis if Florida Atlantic has called to ask him for donations yet, Carrot Top, who has a residency in Las Vegas that includes a show during the same time as tonight's Final Four games, said no.

"I'm surprised they haven't yet. They probably know I have no money."

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Carrot Top, FAU alum, interviewed on ESPN's College GameDay