Another ugly road loss by Tennessee football makes us see 2023 season in new light

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Joe Milton said what we were all thinking.

“It was pretty much the same thing that happened in the Florida game,” the Tennessee quarterback said after the No. 13 Vols suffered an inexplicable 36-7 loss to No. 14 Missouri.

In September, the Vols appeared to fall apart for a stretch during a 29-16 loss to the Gators in The Swamp. On Saturday, they looked out of sorts the whole game amid a sellout crowd at Faurot Field in the worst loss of coach Josh Heupel’s three-year tenure.

Even great teams get a mulligan. For example, see the 2022 UT team’s 63-38 loss at South Carolina.

But when an ugly outing happens twice in the same year, it can reframe how we look at an entire season. That was the case in this game, where the Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC) allowed a season-high 530 yards on defense and had more turnovers (three) than touchdowns (one) on offense against the Tigers (8-2, 4-2).

Even Heupel couldn’t find a bright spot in UT’s performance, which was dim from the opening kickoff to the final horn.

“I didn’t like the way we finished the ball game,” Heupel said. “And we didn’t play smart enough, good enough early in the football game.”

But UT’s worst performance of the season was telling. These Vols don’t have a shot at an SEC East title or a New Year's Six bowl, which still seemed possible before this game.

And now it’s clear that they were never good enough to do that anyway.

ADAMS With so much to play for, Tennessee has nothing for Missouri

Where do Vols go from here? Back to Neyland

The 2023 UT team, at worst, will probably win eight regular-season games and go to a mid-tier bowl game – or maybe upper-tier, depending on other SEC results. That’s a pretty good season.

At best, this team can be a spoiler in the College Football Playoff race by upsetting two-time defending national champion Georgia on Nov. 18 (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium. And that would be a much better season.

“It’s nice having any game (after this loss),” Milton said. “It’s an opportunity for us to showcase our talent. But having (Georgia) come into our stadium next week, there’s only one way we play when we get inside that stadium. So that’s where we’re going to try to do our best at.”

That’s true. The Vols are significantly better at Neyland Stadium, where they’ve won 14 straight games, than on the road, where they have a 1-2 record.

But what ultimately will hold back this team from reaching higher goals is inconsistency. It was never nearly as good as its best performances.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) drives into a host of Volunteers near the end zone at Memorial Stadium during the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Missouri in Columbia, MO. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Tennessee's best traits were deceiving

Football teams tell you who they are over a season and not just one game, and UT is a prime example.

UT entered the Missouri game with the No. 1 rushing offense and No. 1 rushing defense in the SEC. It had the reputation of elite units on the line of scrimmage on both sides the ball, and that was well earned.

But the Vols rushed for only 83 yards and allowed the Tigers to rush for 255 yards. Elite teams don’t let that happen, even in a bad game.

UT entered this game ranked 10th in the nation in sacks. That’s the mark of an elite pass-rushing defense.

The Vols sacked Missouri quarterback Brady Cook three times, which isn’t bad. But Cook made many more dynamic plays eluding UT pass rushers than they did chasing him.

And that doesn’t even take into account UT’s poor pass defense and penchant for committing penalties. Both were problems before this game, and they only got worse.

It demonstrates that while this UT team can play very well at times, it also can play very poorly. We’ve seen it do the latter at least twice this season.

But there’s a silver lining, and it could come into play against Georgia.

Again, football teams tell you who they are over a season and not just one game. Over this season, the Vols have been a flawed team. But on a given night, maybe they can be great.

It will be hard to convince Georgia of that when it watches the film of this Missouri game.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

