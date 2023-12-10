Another UGA WR enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zeed Haynes has entered the NCAA transfer portal after his freshman season in Athens, Georgia. Haynes, a former four-star recruit in the class of 2023, is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver played in four games for Georgia, so he will have four years of eligibility remaining. Haynes originally committed to Penn State before flipping to Georgia. As a true freshman, Haynes caught one pass for 20 yards.

The former four-star wide receiver is the third Bulldog receiver to enter the portal.

Haynes joins fellow wide receivers Mekhi Mews and Jackson Meeks in the transfer portal. Over 10 Bulldogs are in the portal.

