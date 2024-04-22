Another transfer joining CU Buffs in former WSU Cougars forward Andrej Jakimovski

Apr. 21—A former conference rival is ready to change allegiances to help the Colorado Buffaloes.

On Sunday, former Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski announced through On3Sports that he will play his final collegiate season with the CU men's basketball team in 2024-25.

Jakimovski, originally from North Macedonia, started all 35 games this past season for a Cougars squad that finished second in the Pac-12 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-8 Jakimovski played in 120 games over four seasons at WSU, but opted to spend his extra season of eligibility from the 2020-21 COVID season elsewhere after Pac-12 coach of the year Kyle Smith moved to Stanford.

Jakimovski averaged 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds this season, both career highs, while shooting .361 overall and .332 on 3-pointers. Jakimovski enjoyed a big game in Boulder during a Cougars loss on Dec. 31, going 7-for-14 overall and 4-for-6 on 3-pointers with 19 points. But he struggled in his other two games against CU, going a combined 4-for-18.

Jakimovski struggled in WSU's loss against CU in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament as well as the Cougars' two games in the NCAA Tournament, going 4-for-21 overall and 4-for-14 on 3-pointers. Jakimovski finished the season with 46 assists against 35 turnovers while shooting just .600 at the free throw line (42-for-70).

In his career at WSU, Jakimovski averaged 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds with a .358 field goal percentage, a .343 3-point mark, and a .628 free throw percentage.

Jakimovski is the second addition in the past few days for coach Tad Boyle and the Buffs, who also received a commitment from Division II standout Trevor Baskin from Colorado Mesa.

With Jakimovski and Baskin in the mix, the Buffs are down to one open scholarship, although that will go back up to two when Cody Williams makes his expected announcement about entering the 2024 NBA draft.