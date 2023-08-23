Another Trader Joe’s product has been recalled for stuff that shouldn’t be in your food

Trader Joe’s fourth not-food-in-your-food recall of the summer pulls Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds on the possibility of metal in the crackers.

Earlier this summer, the chain recalled soup that might have bugs, and cookies and falafel that might have rocks.

Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds might also have an inedible ingredient.

If you have these crackers with best by dates from 03/01/24 to 03/05/24, return them to the store for a refund.

If you have questions about the recall, reach out to Trader Joe’s with an email or by calling 626-599-3817, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time.