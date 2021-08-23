Another Tom Brady “Holy Grail” rookie card is up for auction

Another Tom Brady rookie card is destined to go for seven figures, soon.

The 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket #144 Tom Brady Autograph card, regarded as the “Holy Grail” of Brady football cards, is up for bidding with Lelands.com through September 25. Two other cards of that same origin sold for $2.25 million and $3.1 million in recent auctions.

The current Lelands 2021 Late Summer Classic Auction also includes a Super Bowl LI ring, from New England’s record comeback win over the Falcons. The player selling the ring is anonymous; the ring itself will reveal the name to the winning bidder.

Chances are the ring doesn’t belong to Tom Brady. Now that would generate some cash.

