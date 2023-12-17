Another offensive weapon will be joining the Texas Tech football team out of the transfer portal.

Elon tight end Johncarlos Miller II announced Saturday through social media he will be joining the Red Raiders. Miller is listed as a 6-foot-5, 242 pounder who just completed his redshirt sophomore season with the Phoenix, an FCS program.

Miller, a native of Greensboro, N.C., caught 25 passes for 453 yards and four touchdowns this past season, good for 18.1 yards per catch. He's tallied 52 receptions for 658 yards and seven touchdowns through his collegiate career thus far.

This is the second tight end to commit to the Red Raiders. Arizona State transfer Jalin Conyers announced his pledge to Texas Tech earlier this week.

Other offensive players who have committed to the Red Raiders out of the portal this week include receiver Josh Kelly (Washington State), receiver Caleb Douglas (Florida), and offensive linemen Vinny Sciury (Toledo) and Davion Carter (Memphis).

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Another tight end joining Texas Tech football out of transfer portal