Another new team, another new helmet for Antonio Brown

What a difference a week makes.

On top of all of the various changes and adjustments in the professional and personal life of receiver Antonio Brown over the past seven days, here’s yet another: He already has moved on from the Xenith Shadow helmet that he selected amid great fanfare on September 4. Not long before his relationship with the Raiders went off the rails.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Look at the tweet from last Wednesday, and compare the helmet Brown is holding with the helmet in the accompanying photo. At his first practice with the Patriots, Brown is clearly wearing a different helmet.

It appears to be one of the various Schutt Air XP models, multiple of which have passed the NFL’s testing protocol. Regardless, it’s not the Xenith. Which means that Xenith may want to stop payment on any endorsement check that was given to Brown.

“NFL athletes have a choice in what helmet they wear. I choose Xenith,” Brown said last Wednesday. “It’s not easy to make a change like this so far into your career, but the Xenith Shadow was the only helmet that could fit my needs on the field.”

Until he found another one that apparently fits his needs, and his head, even better.