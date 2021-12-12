Another TD for George Kittle extends 49ers lead late in 1st half

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
The Bengals couldn’t get out of their own way to close the second half. They got a stop, but muffed the punt. Then they got another stop, but it was negated by a taunting penalty on safety Vonn Bell after a Jimmy Garoppolo third-down incompletion. After the fresh set of downs, Garoppolo found his tight end George Kittle for a touchdown that extended the 49ers’ lead to 17-6.

For Kittle it was his sixth touchdown reception of the season, which is a new career-high for him.

