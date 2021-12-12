Another TD for George Kittle extends 49ers lead late in 1st half
The People's Tight End gets it done 🔥 #ProBowlVote @gkittle46 #SFvsCIN on CBS pic.twitter.com/7jEm73oOrb
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 12, 2021
The Bengals couldn’t get out of their own way to close the second half. They got a stop, but muffed the punt. Then they got another stop, but it was negated by a taunting penalty on safety Vonn Bell after a Jimmy Garoppolo third-down incompletion. After the fresh set of downs, Garoppolo found his tight end George Kittle for a touchdown that extended the 49ers’ lead to 17-6.
For Kittle it was his sixth touchdown reception of the season, which is a new career-high for him.