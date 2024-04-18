Another TCU football player enters transfer portal

Another Horned Frog has entered the transfer portal despite TCU’s spring football camp still continuing.

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Champ Lewis announced on the social media platform X that he would be entering the transfer portal.

“I have officially entered the transfer portal with four years of eligibility,” Lewis said on social media. A New Orleans native Lewis has been a reserve his two seasons in Fort Worth.

A three-star prospect in the Class of 2022, Lewis missed the 2022 with an injury. Last season Lewis appeared in two games with one tackle against Nicholls.

Lewis had some good moments during the spring under new defensive coordinator Andy Avalos including one practice where Lewis perfectly diagnosed a halfback screen and he was able to fly down and intercept it. However, Lewis was still behind veterans like Avery Helm, Channing Canada, Utah transfer JaTravis Broughton, Old Dominion transfer LaMareon James and Austin Peay transfer Jevon McIver.

Even younger players like Vernon Glover appeared to be ahead in the rotation with Glover often running with the first-team defense in the dime package. Lewis joins defensive tackle Damonic Williams in the transfer portal. Oklahoma and Texas are viewed as the schools with the best chance to land the former freshman All-American defensive lineman.

TCU will hold an open practice at 6 p.m. Friday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.