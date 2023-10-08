Was another Tahj Brooks 100-yard game worth an A? | Texas Tech football report card

WACO — Third-year sophomore Behren Morton threw a career-high three touchdown passes, while running for another, and Tahj Brooks topped 100 yards rushing again as the Texas Tech football team beat Baylor 39-14 on Saturday night at McLane Stadium in Waco.

Texas Tech (3-3, 2-1 in the Big 12) won its second game in a row. Baylor (2-4, 1-2) was coming off a 36-35 victory the week before at Central Florida that featured the biggest comeback in program history. But the Red Raiders took it to the Bears early, scoring two touchdowns on their first three possessions and rolled to an easy victory.

Here is how the A-J graded the Red Raiders.

Offense: A

Tahj Brooks' fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing performance was a Texas Tech first in this century. Two of Behren Morton's touchdown passes went to tight end Baylor Cupp.

Defense: B

The rushing defense and the timely stops took a lot of pressure off in a road environment. The play on third and fourth downs told the story.

Special Teams: B

Terrell Tilmon and Mike Dingle stopped kickoff returns at the Baylor 16. Austin McNamara had three punts fair caught inside the Bears' 15-yard line, and Gino Garcia made his 40th career field goal.

Coaching: A

The previous two Texas Tech-Baylor games in Waco went down to the wire with the Bears winning. There was none of that this time as Joey McGuire had the Red Raiders ready to go and they were never in danger.

Overall: A

This victory had to be special for McGuire, who left the Baylor staff two years ago to come to Tech. The Red Raiders avenged a 45-17 home loss last year with a similarly lopsided victory of their own.

More: Long-distance love: Baylor Cupp and his fiancee make relationship work from afar

More: Three starters for Texas Tech football team out with injuries

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Was another Tahj Brooks 100-yard game worth an A?