Another Tagovailoa: Tua's brother Taulia officially signs with Alabama

Alabama now has two Tagovailoas after Taulia signed with the team on Wednesday. (Via Rivals)

Will Alabama go from one Tagovailoa to another at quarterback?

The possibility is very real after Taulia Tagovailoa officially signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday. Taulia is a four-star recruit and the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





[National Signing Day: Sign up for Rivals, get free team gear]

Taulia had been committed to Alabama for a while and took a visit to the school over the weekend. He’s been playing high school football for Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, after the Tagovailoa family moved to the Tuscaloosa area when Tua signed with the school in 2017.

Taulia isn’t ranked much lower than Tua was in the 2017 signing class. Tua was the No. 53 prospect in the country and the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the class. Taulia is a spot lower among quarterbacks and ranks No. 112 overall. He’s also the No. 7 player in the state of Alabama. Taulia also won the Bobby Dodd National Back of the Year Award after his team finished second in Alabama.

Story continues

It is with great honor to announce the 2018 Bobby Dodd National Back of the Year Award to Taulia Tagovailoa, Quarterback from Thompson High School in Alabaster, AL. Tualia led Thompson to the 7A State Finals with over 3500 yards and only 5 INTs. @tauliaa12 @athletics_ths pic.twitter.com/ztCUxsNX7o — Touchdown Club of Atlanta (@Atl_TD_Club) December 17, 2018





As far as Alabama’s current quarterbacks go, Tua, the Heisman runner-up, will be a junior in 2019. Jalen Hurts will have a season of eligibility remaining in 2019, though he could transfer as a graduate and play immediately at a new school. Mac Jones, the team’s current third-string quarterback, is a redshirt freshman in 2018 and the team’s other three quarterbacks on the roster will also have eligibility remaining in 2019.

The quarterback room is pretty crowded, as of now, anyway. And Tagovailoa is one of two QBs who have signed with the Tide for 2019. Paul Tyson, the grandson of legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant, is already with the team and practicing after graduating early from high school.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• President Trump has to sell his Tebow helmet

• The 10 biggest NFL Pro Bowl snubs

• 5-star spurns Alabama, flips back to Michigan

• Haynes: Kings star says he’s ‘fastest’ in the NBA

