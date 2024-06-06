Another surprise suitor set sights on Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has emerged as a leading target on the part of part of Major League Soccer outfit the Los Angeles Galaxy.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, citing AS, who point towards the Pole as having made his way firmly into the sights of the American outfit.

Lewandowski, for his part, is fresh off another solid campaign in Catalunya’s capital, which saw him rack up 26 goals across all competitions.

Speculation surrounding a potential summer departure, though, has nevertheless continued to swirl, amid the understanding that the veteran’s wages are proving a major hindrance for a cash-strapped Barcelona.

Recent days, in turn, had seen Turkish giants Fenerbahçe tipped as one potential landing spot.

🟡🔵 Fenerbahçe yönetimi Jose Mourinho hamlesi sonrası forvet hattı için de çalışmalarını sürdürüyor.



Barcelona'nın yıldız golcüsü Lewandowski için temas kuruldu.



Şimdilik bu transfer kolay gözükmese de Ali Koç yönetimi, şartları zorlayacak. Listede önemli başka adaylar da var.… pic.twitter.com/7jnlKDs4KV — Ertan Süzgün (@ertansuzgun) May 31, 2024

And now, as alluded to above, another somewhat surprising suitor of Lewandowski has been touted in the Spanish media.

As per MD:

‘Robert Lewandowski would be the great dream of the LA Galaxy to give a leap in quality to the Californian franchise after a few difficult years.’

The MLS giants are close to tying up a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus, and are eager to reunite the wide-man with his former BVB teammate.

It is also reiterated, though, that any such transfer, for obvious reasons, is considered as highly unlikely to actually come to fruition.

New Barca boss Hansi Flick is eager to have Lewandowski at his disposal for next season, with Lewa himself also not ready to bring a close to his time at the top level of the game.

Conor Laird | GSFN