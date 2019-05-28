Another stunning Kawhi Leonard mural has emerged in Toronto

Murals of Kawhi Leonard are slowly and understandably taking over the city's streets. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The impact the one person can have on an entire city is, when you stop to think about it, truly amazing.

Since being acquired by the Toronto Raptors last summer, Kawhi Leonard has been sensational. Now, as a direct result of his Herculean performances and the strong play of the team around him, the organization has advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in its history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While the city has shown its appreciation (as well as its desire to keep him around beyond this season) in many ways, one of the most eye-catching tributes has been the huge murals of No. 2 popping up throughout Toronto.

The first was on a Queen Street West building that now depicts one of the most incredible moments in franchise history — Leonard’s second-round, series-clinching shot in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

here’s @_kishanmistry admiring his own photo which has been turned into a new mural on queen street pic.twitter.com/FWxRr1tPS2 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 19, 2019

Now, like a crazed lover, Toronto continues to tattoo itself with images of the individual that has done so much for the city, but could break its heart in the near future. (But, for now, let’s not focus on that last part.)

On Tuesday, this mural of the 27-year-old was unveiled in Regent Park.

Story continues

He’s been here less than a year and already has earned that crown upon his head.

If the Raptors can somehow shock the world and defeat the Golden State Warriors in the upcoming NBA Finals, I can only imagine what the streets of Toronto will look like.

Based on the events following Toronto’s Game 6 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, it will probably involve plenty of adult beverages, people in the streets and lots of spray paint.

More Raptors coverage on Yahoo Sports