Another strange disqualification for Eddie Pepperell at the Qatar Masters

Eddie Pepperell was disqualified after the first round of the Qatar Masters for signing for an incorrect score.

Pepperell shot even-par 71, which is what he signed for, but as he explained in a series of tweets, it was an individual score on a hole that resulted in his dismissal.

1/ FYI- My DQ today wasn’t due to me running out of balls, or hitting anyone, instead, I signed for a wrong score. My total, 71, was correct and I indeed signed for that. However, my partner had me down for a 5 on one hole where I made a 6, and a 4 on another, where I made 3... — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 5, 2020

I picked him up on it and I changed the card to reflect the fact I actually made a 6 on hole 11 as opposed to a 5, and a 3 on hole 16 as opposed to a 4. I then however mistakenly changed the 17th hole(🤷🏼‍♂️🙈), not the 16th hole on my scorecard, and handed it in... — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 5, 2020

To clear up any confusion, Pepperell’s playing competitor had his scores wrong on the 11th and 16th holes. Peperrell caught the mistakes, but changed his score on No. 17 instead of No. 16. After his signed his incorrect card, he was disqualified.

Therefore this meant I was disqualified. Quite disappointing as I actually took the time to change the original error, only to make a costlier one myself. I asked the referee if this had any bearing on my disqualification but it didn’t... — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 5, 2020

The rules are the rules and I 100% accept that, but I can’t help feeling that this particular way of disqualification is a fair distance away from common sense, and that’s also disappointing. I enjoyed the course however and hopefully next time I’ll do a better job 👍 — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 5, 2020

Pepperell was disqualified from last year’s Turkish Airlines Open when he ran out of balls during the third round.