Another stint on injured list for Dodgers' Mookie Betts is 'very probable'

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 3. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Newly acquired speedster Trea Turner was in the leadoff spot. Max Muncy hit second, and Mookie Betts hit third. Corey Seager, who missed 10 weeks because of a right hand fracture, batted cleanup. Justin Turner, Will Smith, Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger hit fifth through eighth, respectively.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts should have saved the lineup card from Saturday night’s game against the Angels, because it might be a while before gets all of his superstars on the field at the same time again.

Betts was scratched from Tuesday night’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies because of a sore right hip, and Roberts said another stint on the 10-day injury list for the right fielder is “very probable.”

Betts was sidelined by the same injury for the final two weeks of July. He hit .381 (eight for 21) with three homers and four RBIs in five games since being activated on Aug. 1.

“He came in achy, sore … basically he can’t play,” Roberts said. “I’m frustrated for Mookie because he wants to be out there, and he can’t physically do it. We had one day together on Saturday, when we had everyone [in the lineup] how we envisioned.”

The Dodgers hoped to “manage” the hip injury by playing Betts periodically at second base and giving him regular days off, but “it almost seems like it’s worse coming off the off day,” Roberts said.

Betts received a cortisone injection in July, and he could take another shot. Roberts said Betts has not sustained a “labrum tear” in the hip, but he also didn’t rule out the possibility of Betts undergoing postseason surgery.

“I think everything is on the table right now,” Roberts said. “We’re running tests, having conversations. … As we get through the season, I’m sure [postseason surgery] will be discussed. I’m not sure we know what surgery would be required, but right now, that’s not on the table.”

Roster moves

Reliever Corey Knebel, out since April 24 because of a right lat strain, was activated for Tuesday night’s game after a five-game rehabilitation stint in which he gave up one earned run and four hits, struck out 11 and walked one in 5 1/3 innings for triple-A Oklahoma City.

Roberts said before the game that he would feel comfortable throwing the hard-throwing right-hander, who went 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in eight games for the Dodgers, into high-leverage situations.

Reliever Joe Kelly, who is 2-0 with a 3.34 ERA in 31 games, was placed on the injured list because of undisclosed reasons. The Dodgers added right-hander Conner Greene, a Santa Monica High graduate, to the active roster and optioned outfielder Zach Reks to triple-A.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.