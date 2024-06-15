Another state record: St. Marys woman breaks 43-year crevalle jack record

BRUNSWICK — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced a new women's state saltwater fish record recently for jack crevalle (Caranx hippos).

Lauren E. Harden, 21, of St. Marys, broke the previous record by landing a 33 pound, 10.72 ounce crevalle jack while fishing on Cumberland Island.

The previous record of 30 pounds, 6 ounces was set in 1981 by Ann Allen of St. Simons Island. Harden's impressive catch was officially verified and recognized by Georgia DNR after evaluation. Representatives from the DNR’s Coastal Resources Division certified the weight at DNR’s Coastal Regional Headquarters in Brunswick.

"We are excited to congratulate Ms. Harden on this extraordinary achievement," Tyler Jones, CRD’s public information officer and coordinator of the Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Records program, said. "Records like this inspire other anglers and showcase the diverse and thriving marine life in Georgia's coastal waters."

Harden's record-breaking catch will be celebrated with a certificate signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, DNR Commissioner Walter Rabon, and CRD Director Doug Haymans. Her name will be featured in the next Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide and online at CoastalGaDNR.org/SaltwaterRecords as long as her record stands.

Anglers in Georgia must have a valid recreational fishing license, a free Saltwater Information Permit, and adhere to size and possession limits for various species. Detailed state saltwater record program rules and regulations are available at CoastalGaDNR.org/SaltwaterRecords.