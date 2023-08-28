Another solid Saturday brings runner-up finish for Petoskey volleyball

REED CITY — While they don’t have any weekday action under them so far this season, the Petoskey volleyball team is proving to be pretty dangerous on the weekend.

Petoskey hit the road for a second straight Saturday, this time south to Reed City for a Coyotes hosted tournament.

After pulling in the title in Sault Ste. Marie that Saturday before, Petoskey stood out once again, though came up with a runner-up finish.

Meeting Ludington in the finals after an unbeaten run through pool play, Petoskey battled, though a tie-breaker went to the Orioles in a 15-11 final.

“We fought hard and played very well,” Petoskey head coach Megan Tompkins said. “I was very, very impressed with how well we played and fought against a very good team. We were able to make adjustments and hang with them. I was proud of the way we played and am so excited for what the rest of the season brings.”

The Petoskey varsity volleyball team returned home with a second place finish after a day well spent in Reed City Saturday, falling only to Ludington in the finals tiebreaker match.

Petoskey fell in the opener against Ludington, then rebounded and earned a 25-22 win to force the third.

To begin the day, Petoskey met up with a trio of teams and earned wins all along the way, including over Buckley (25-6, 25-7), Reed City (25-17, 25-19) and Comstock Park.

They then advanced to meet Mason County Central and earned the victory (25-14, 25-15), sending them to a semifinal match with Kent City (25-19, 25-19).

Strong serving highlighted the day for Petoskey, though so too did their work at the net, led by junior Caitlyn Matelski’s 45 kills, nine aces and four blocks.

Brynn Jonker also had 30 kills and two blocks and Lucy Tarachas had 31 digs and 12 aces.

Petoskey’s offense was then set up by the combination of Katie Parker and Sarah Bailey, with Parker assisting on 68 points and Bailey adding 54 assists. Parker also had seven aces and Bailey had 10 kills.

Weekends have been kind of Petoskey so far, but they’ll finally get in a weekday match on Wednesday, Aug. 30 when they head to Traverse City Central. It’ll come as the Big North Conference opener for Petoskey as well.

A week after the match with the Trojans, Petoskey will get in its home opener with a meeting against rival Gaylord on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

