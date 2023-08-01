Another social media post between Ohio State and Oregon draws questions

A week ago, Ohio State’s Brutus the Buckeye and the Oregon Duck got together for a cryptic Instagram post that hinted at “BIG things coming,” which left the fans of both teams wondering what could be on the horizon.

Since then, a whirlwind of news has taken place, from conference realignment with the Colorado Buffaloes leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12, to Oregon head coach Dan Lanning signing a new lucrative contract with the Ducks.

However, One piece of news we haven’t gotten over the last week is any clarification on what the original social media post between Duck and Buckeye actually meant.

On Monday night, though, Brutus was back at it on Instagram with another post concerning the Duck. This time, he had his eyes set on Oregon’s mascot trouncing around Autzen Stadium.

The caption “Duck Watch. #themoodistense” is undoubtedly accurate.

Whether it is because Oregon fans are clinging to their phones in hopes of any positive conference realignment news coming to the forefront, or they are hoping that the collaboration with Ohio State will result in a makeup game against the Buckeyes will be scheduled for the near future at Autzen Stadium, Ducks are definitely on edge at the moment.

Will we be getting some good news soon? Here’s to hoping that the answer is yes.

