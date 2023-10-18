Sluggish, but potent low targets the East Coast with soggy, windy impacts

After what seemed like days on end of dreary weather conditions across the East Coast, the region was finally able to dry out, even with periods of sunshine through parts of this week.

The dry-weather reprieve will be extremely short-lived, however, as yet another large and slow-moving system from the northeastern U.S. will make its way to Atlantic Canada this weekend.

DON'T MISS: A ‘historically strong’ El Niño is possible heading into winter

While there is still some uncertainty with where the heaviest rain will fall, a widespread 20-40 mm is likely, with locally higher amounts. The combination of rain-soaked soils and high winds with this system could lead to the risk for localized power outages.

Large moisture-packed system takes aim for the weekend

As the system tracks up the coast of the U.S., it will be a bit disorganized to start, bringing some broken rain bands to the southern Maritimes early Saturday morning. As the system develops further, more persistent rain is expected later Saturday night and through the day on Sunday.

Newfoundland can expect to be about six hours behind the Maritimes with impact, as widespread rain moves over the island by the afternoon on Saturday. There will be a break overnight for the region, with the second round of rain moving in on Sunday.

As the system moves to the southeast the rain becomes more scattered on Monday for all of Atlantic Canada.

MUST SEE: El Niño's impact on Canada's winter: What to expect?

There is some uncertainty as to where the heaviest rain will be, but a widespread 20-40 mm is expected for Atlantic Canada, with some areas seeing heavier amounts upwards to 60 mm.

Along with the rain, gusty winds will accompany this weekend system.

Widespread gusts of 40-60 km/h are possible across Atlantic Canada, but Sunday there is the chance for stronger gusts on Cape Breton and eastern Newfoundland with 60-80 km/h possible.

Visit our Complete Guide to Fall 2023 for an in-depth look at the Fall Forecast, tips to plan for it and much more!

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across Atlantic Canada.

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images-1476190237.

WATCH: Winter Sneak Peek: Coast-to-coast warmth? Not so fast

Click here to view the video