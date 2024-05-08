Another Silver Lake standout commits to Washburn softball

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – Washburn softball is adding local talent to its 2025 roster.

Silver Lake senior McKinley Kruger announced her commitment to Ichabod softball on social media Sunday. The senior infielder is a three-sport athlete, winning the 2024 3A state title with Silver Lake girls’ basketball and suiting up for Silver Lake volleyball in addition to playing softball.

Kruger tells 27 News she’s been very set on Washburn, but picking which sport to pursue in college was the hardest part of her commitment.

“I have so much love for both basketball and softball,” Kruger said. “I think it really came down to what program wanted me the most. And I have a former teammate on Washburn too, so that’s a plus. And it’s really exciting. It wasn’t the opportunity I expected, but I know God has a different path for me, and I’m excited to explore it.”

The senior Eagle says she would’ve gone to Washburn for either basketball or softball, but felt softball was the best fit. Both of Kruger’s parents went to Washburn, and she says she’s excited to stay close to home during her college career.

Kruger’s joining Silver Lake teammate and fellow senior Avery Wende, who committed to Washburn softball in the fall of 2023.

“I played with Avery growing up,” Kruger said. “I was really sad a couple months ago thinking about not being able to play with these girls anymore, but to have an opportunity to play with her for the next four years, I’m really looking forward to it.'”

