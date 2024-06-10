Another Silver Lake Eagle commits to Washburn Softball

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – Washburn softball is adding more local talent to its roster.

Silver Lake pitcher Kendra Cook announced her commitment to the Ichabods on social media Monday. The rising senior had offers from other schools, but playing for head coach Brenda Holaday was one she couldn’t pass up.

“I went on my visit and as soon as I stepped on campus before I even got to meet her, I’ve met her before, but before I even got with her it just felt like home,” Cook said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I feel like I belong here.'”

She’s the third Eagle-turned-Ichabod from this year’s 3A state runners-up team, joining graduated seniors Avery Wende and McKinley Kruger. When the season finished a few weeks ago, Cook thought it would be her last outing with her senior teammates.

“I was extremely emotional because they’re my best friends and I’m super close with them, and this year was the year, and my last year with them,” Cook said of the thought of not getting to play with her current teammates again. “To think about that was extremely sad, but now I get to go play with them in a couple years.”

Cook still has one year left at Silver Lake before donning the blue and white, which she plans to spend fine-tuning her game, but also having fun. She earned 3A first-team honors from the Kansas Softball Coaches Association for her performance in 2024.

