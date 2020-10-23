Kyle Larson shuts down sprint car team; is it another sign of a NASCAR return?

Kyle Larson is closing down his sprint car team.

Larson announced Friday that Kyle Larson Racing wouldn’t operate in 2021. In his statement, Larson said that the COVID-19 pandemic was one of multiple factors that went into the decision.

“We have made the very tough decision to close Kyle Larson Racing (KLR) upon the conclusion of the 2020 season,” Larson said in a statement. “It has been a difficult year for everyone amid COVID-19, which is one of a handful of factors that led to this choice.

“My commitment to sprint car racing, and grassroots racing as a whole, remains as strong as ever. Owning a World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series team brought me great satisfaction. It was a thrill to compete as an owner, and I am blessed and honored to have had the opportunity.”

Larson has been the sole owner of the sprint car team for the past three seasons. He fielded a car full-time for Carson Macedo in the World of Outlaws series the past two seasons.

The move to shut down the sprint car team comes as Larson could be nearing a return to NASCAR. Larson was fired from Chip Ganassi Racing and indefinitely suspended from NASCAR in April after he said the N-word during a virtual race broadcast on NASCAR’s website. Larson has frequently raced in the World of Outlaws and in other races at dirt tracks across the country during his suspension.

NASCAR reinstated Larson from that suspension on Monday, days after Larson opened up about his personal growth in an interview with CBS. The CBS interview came after Larson posted an apology letter to his website earlier in October.

According to multiple reports, Larson is considered a strong possibility to drive for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021. HMS currently has three drivers for four cars for next season and Larson is the best available driver on the market.

Kyle Larson could be back in NASCAR in 2021. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

