Another sign of how quickly Lincoln Riley has elevated USC football

A year ago, lots of pundits and publications had Alamo Bowl or Holiday Bowl projections for USC. These projections existed before the season, during the season, even into November. Doubts about the Trojans after the Clay Helton reign of error were abundant.

Lincoln Riley changed all that. He guided USC to a New Year’s Six bowl. The program is in better shape than it was a year ago. Now, no one will predict that USC will fall short of the New Year’s Six.

Ducks Wire predicts that USC will make the NY6 at the Fiesta Bowl. Miles Dwyer wrote:

“If USC finishes 11-1 they will almost certainly play in a New Year’s Six Bowl game. Whether it is the Fiesta Bowl, the Cotton Bowl, or something else altogether, USC’s final game of 2023 should have a fair amount of prestige associated with it — as should their opponent. While we Ducks Wire see them competing in the Fiesta Bowl, they have the potential to challenge for a spot in the College Football Playoff. They would likely need to go undefeated or 11-1 and would certainly need to win the Pac-12 championship, but with the talent level of their team and coaching staff, they have the ability to do so.”

