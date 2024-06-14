After another rough shooting night, Caitlin Clark returns to empty arena to practice more.

The Indiana Fever blew and 18-point lead and nearly let Thursday's 91-84 win over Atlanta slip away. On the same day WNBA All-Star voting opened, the Fever's two 2023 All-Stars stepped up. Aliyah Boston scored 27 points and pulled down 13 rebounds and Kelsey Mitchell added 24 points.

But it was another rough shooting night for Indiana's rookie Caitlin Clark. The former star scored just seven points and was 3-for-11 from the field (1-of-6 from behind the arc).

After Thursday's game finished and all the fans had filtered out of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Clark returned to the court to get extra work in.

Caitlin Clark shooting on the court alone after the game: pic.twitter.com/aMZ9Lh8fp1 — Zion Brown (@z10nbr0wn) June 14, 2024

She's shooting 34% over the past four games. But despite her struggles, the Fever have actually rebounded from their brutal start to the year, winning three of their past five games to improve their record to 4-10.

Clark and the Fever return to the court Sunday for a noon tipoff against Chicago, a matchup which provided fireworks last time.

