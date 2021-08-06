Severe storm chance bubbles up on the Prairies, heat will soon ease

After a prolonged period of stagnant heat, the pattern is beginning to break down on the Prairies. It will allow for fresher air and cooler temperatures to filter in on the weekend, first for western Alberta before spreading east through the remainder of the region next week. Before then, the lingering heat may help fuel severe thunderstorms in Alberta and Saskatchewan Friday and Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Saturday. More on what to expect in the days ahead, below.

FRIDAY: ANOTHER ROUND OF SEVERE STORMS IS POSSIBLE

The Prairies will see two systems bringing rain and the risk for thunderstorms Friday -- a low-pressure anchored in northern regions and a trailing cold front draped across central and southern regions.

The afternoon will be when storms could fire up in central and northern Alberta. As the front pushes east, storms are expected to accompany it into central Saskatchewan in the evening hours. Some of the storms may reach severe limits in the aforementioned regions, and may bring strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rainfall.

The heat will hang on Friday on the southern Prairies, with another day of temperatures into the low 30s for many locales in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Manitoba will be noticeably cooler in comparison, but will still be pleasant with daytime highs in the mid-20s.

SATURDAY: STORM RISK, HEAT MOVES EAST

The low-pressure system in the northern Prairies will continue to push south, bringing widespread rain to the region. It could also set off thunderstorms in central areas of Alberta and Saskatchewan ahead of it in the afternoon hours.

Meanwhile, the cold front will push into Manitoba and bring the threat for thunderstorms during the same time period.

The severe storm potential will shift east Saturday, mostly centred on eastern Saskatchewan and northwestern Manitoba. The main hazards will be strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

By Saturday, western Alberta will cool off, with temperatures sitting comfortably in the low-to-mid 20s. Heat begins to infiltrate Manitoba, with daytime highs climbing into the upper 20s. The hot temperatures will remain in extreme southern Alberta and Saskatchewan, however.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND: REFRESHING TEMPERATURES ARE ON THE WAY, POTENTIAL FOR WIDESPREAD RAIN

By Sunday, parts of Alberta will be even cooler, with Edmonton and Calgary both set to fall below 20°C. Some spots near Calgary could see low temperatures in the single digits by early next week. The exception will be southern Manitoba, which may still feel a bit hot, not dropping down to seasonal until the middle of next week.

As well, forecasters are watching the potential for widespread rain for southern Alberta, and spreading east across the southern Prairies, early next week.

"Still low confidence in how much rain will fall but increasing potential for a system to develop and track south of the U.S. border. Hot weather returns to the region mid and late week," says Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Thumbnail courtesy of Lee Asplund, taken north of Brooks, Alta.

Check back for the latest forecast across Western Canada.