Another report the Warriors will bring Klay Thompson back

When the names of top free agents this summer come up — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, etc. — Klay Thompson‘s name is on the list.

As it should be. Thompson is an elite player — one gutting it out these NBA Finals — who will be a free agent this summer.

However, unlike the other names on that list, good luck finding anyone around the NBA who thinks he’s leaving the Warriors. Every source I’ve spoken to for most of a year has said the same thing: Thompson stays if the Warriors offer him the max, and the Warriors will do just that. Other teams will make calls to him because that’s what they should do, but they recognize he’s not moving on.

Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News (who has appeared on my podcast talking Warriors many times) put it more succinctly in a recent mailbag:

The Warriors will re-sign Klay, for sure.

That’s the sentiment. For the record, Medina’s next sentence was, “I think KD leaves, but it would not surprise me if he decides to stay.” That would actually surprise me, but it’s a matter of degree.

Thompson did not make an All-NBA team this season, much to his dismay, which means the Warriors can offer him five years, $190 million guaranteed. Other teams can offer four years, $141 million. (Those figures could shift slightly, once we see the official salary cap numbers for next season, but it will be close to that.) Thompson has said he wants to be a Warrior for life, but also said he’s not giving the team a discount. Golden State has gotten the message.

July 1 Thompson will get his max offer, he’ll sign it July 6 (when the moratorium ends) and next season he will move with Stephen Curry over to Warriors new home at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

What the rest of the roster that moves with them will look like will be a more interesting question.