Another report suggests 2021 salary cap will be above floor

The NFL salary cap in 2021 is currently up in the air because of financial difficulties caused by COVID-19 this past year for the league. The cap could be set anywhere between $175-185 million, according to recent reports.

A new second report on Sunday via ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the final number might be right in the middle at $180-181M. Last week, a report said up to $185M, regardless, both numbers are still above the salary cap floor previously agreed upon.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the salary cap for next season was projected to drop and the league and players association agreed to a cap floor of $175M, meaning it will not go lower than that.

In both reports, there was one similar thing mentioned, though. The final solid number that the NFL and players agreed upon is not expected to be announced until March at the earliest.

Typically the cap increases every year. In 2020, it was set at $198.2 million. In the case of the Bills, according to Spotrac, Buffalo would be over the salary cap by about $6M if it had been set at the floor.

Any extra space allocated by the league will be welcomed by Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane as it will help him to re-sign some notable free agents the team has come March. Among those are linebacker Matt Milano and offensive lineman Daryl Williams.

Free agents can begin chatting with teams as early as March 15.

Naturally, the bad news is that other clubs will also get this extra space from the league… giving them more dollars to throw at free agents, potentially like Milano and Williams.

Stay tuned to Bills Wire for the latest updates surrounding the 2021 NFL salary cap.

