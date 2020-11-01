Another report linking Packers trade interest in WR Will Fuller
Another report – this time from one of the league’s national reporters – has linked the Packers to trade interest in Texans receiver Will Fuller. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the Packers have been interested in Fuller since the summer and “maintained” interest in the Texans playmaker over the last few weeks. With a “ramp up” of interest expected before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reported earlier this week that the Packers were among the teams to inquire about Fuller, who has 31 catches for 460 yards and five touchdowns for the Texans this season.