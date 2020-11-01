Another report linking Packers trade interest in WR Will Fuller

Another report – this time from one of the league’s national reporters – has linked the Green Bay Packers to trade interest in Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the Packers have been interested in Fuller since the summer and “maintained” interest in the Texans playmaker over the last few weeks, with a “ramp up” of interest expected before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reported earlier this week that the Packers were among the teams to inquire about Fuller, who has 31 catches for 460 yards and five touchdowns for the Texans this season.

Rapoport believes it will take a “high pick” to get Fuller out of Houston.

The Packers, in need of another playmaker on offense for a Super Bowl run, could use Fuller as a deep threat who can run the entire route tree and provide an upgrade over Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is struggling again early in his third season.

Fuller, who played at Notre Dame while Matt LaFleur was a quarterbacks coach there, has three 100-yard receiving games and five straight games with a touchdown catch. A first-round pick in 2016, Fuller is playing this season on the final year of his rookie deal.

The Packers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, while the Texans on a bye. The trade deadline is Tuesday.

