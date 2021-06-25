Another report Cavaliers exploring trade options for Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton put up impressive counting stats in his third year for the Cavaliers — 24.3 points and 4.4 assists a game, shooting 37.1% from 3 — but is so ball-dominant in doing so his teammates are frustrated. The Cavaliers have to decide if some combination of Sexton, Darius Garland, and Isaac Okoro are the backcourt of the future in Cleveland, and it’s a decision coming up fast as Sexton is extension eligible this offseason.

After Tuesday’s lottery, the Cavaliers are picking No. 3 in a guard-heavy draft at the top — Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs — which has sparked another report that Cavaliers’ front office is considering trading Sexton. This time via Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated.

According to league sources, the Cavaliers have begun to explore trade options involving leading scorer Collin Sexton… There’s belief around the league that Cleveland prefers to move on from Sexton, rather than sign him to a deal that would greatly inhibit their flexibility moving forward. The Cavs hold the No. 3 pick in the draft, and could end up selecting another guard, which could further expedite the process of a trade.

Rumors of the Cavaliers being open to trading Sexton are not new, and it all comes down to money. Sexton and his agent are reportedly seeking max or near-max money in an extension. The Cavaliers already will have to pay Jarrett Allen this offseason to keep him as their center of the future — likely in the five-year, $100 million range — and if they pay him and Sexton what he wants, they will suddenly be a team with little cap space. That for a roster that may be improving but went 18-54 last season.

Garland took a leap forward this past season, Okoro shows promise, and if the Cavaliers draft a guard it may make sense to move on from Sexton. Whether Cavaliers GM Koby Altman can find a trade partner willing to send much back for Sexton remains to be seen, but expect the Cavaliers to kick the tires on offers at least.

Story continues

Here's more on the Cavaliers

Khris Middleton, Kevin Love commit to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics 2021 NBA Draft lottery odds, visualized LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards highlight NBA All-Rookie teams

Another report Cavaliers exploring trade options for Collin Sexton originally appeared on NBCSports.com