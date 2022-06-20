Another report 76ers “aggressively” shopping No. 23 pick and Danny Green

The 76ers are in win-now mode with Joel Embiid at his peak and James Harden possibly past his. What was clear last postseason is the 76ers, as constructed, are not a championship team. Daryl Morey’s offseason plan is to round out the 76ers roster with players who can play roles on a championship team.

Two things that don’t help Philly win right now: The No. 23 pick in this draft (a player that will have to be developed), and Danny Green, who due to a torn ACL, will miss most if not all of next season.

There had been reporting the 76ers were shopping the pick and Green as a pair, but now comes an update from Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.

The Philadelphia 76ers are shopping the 23rd overall pick aggressively with Danny Green to add an impact player who can contribute immediately.

Getting an impact player may be asking a lot, but a rotation player Doc Rivers can trust is possible, with the pick being the bait and Green the salary to match. If the 76ers use the No. 23 pick in this NBA Draft, that player could very well end up on the move.

The 76ers are also shopping Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, and Shake Milton — Morey is aggressively reshaping the 76ers on more than one front. Whether that will be enough in a deep East — the Celtics, Heat, and potentially Nets will enter the season as contenders — remains to be seen.

