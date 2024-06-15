Another record broken – Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player to assist a goal at the Euros

Another record broken – Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player to assist a goal at the Euros

The year 2024 is seemingly becoming the year of Lamine Yamal. After becoming the player that saw the highest valuation increase in the 2023/24 season, the forward has reached yet another milestone – this time for the Spanish national team.

After an exquisite 23/24 campaign, Yamal was handed a start in Spain’s Euro 2024 opener against Croatia.

The youngster did not disappoint either, as he assisted Spain’s third goal, which was scored by Dani Carvajal during the final few minutes of the first half.

Yamal was involved in a deft passing triangle involving Nico Williams and Fabian Ruiz, which ultimately led to a chance for Carvajal. The Real Madrid right-back made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Following the assist, Yamal became the youngest player to provide an assist in the history of European Championship.

It must be noted that Yamal broke the record for being the youngest player to start a European Championship game when he was named in the starting eleven.

The Barcelona forward also holds the record for being the youngest goalscorer for Spain, when he netted in La Roja’s 7-1 win over Georgia in Euro qualifiers.

Yamal’s next objective will be to become the youngest scorer for Spain in the Euros. But one thing is for certain – the young phenom will play a crucial role for La Roja as they look to seal the coveted tournament for the first time since 2012.