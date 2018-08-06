Another reason to laugh at Browns for passing on Carson Wentz

Eagles fans should thank the Browns every single day for passing on Carson Wentz. By Paul Hudrick

None of us need another reason to laugh at the Browns, but here we are.

Cleveland on Sunday traded 2016 first-round pick Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills for a seventh-round pick. In two seasons, Coleman has 56 catches for 718 yards and five TDs combined. He'd been prolific at Baylor, catching 20 TDs his junior season.

It's hard enough to accept the 15th overall pick hasn't panned out. What makes it worse is what the Browns passed up on.

First they passed up on a small-school quarterback from North Dakota by the name of Carson Wentz. Thankfully, the Eagles selected Wentz after a trade with the Browns at No. 2 overall. All Wentz has done is turn into a franchise quarterback who likely would've won the 2017 MVP if not for an ACL tear in Week 14.

And remember when the Moneyball dude said that dumb thing about Wentz not being a top-20 QB when they made the trade?

"Even though you have a desperate need for one, you have to resist the temptation of taking that guy just because you have a need if you don't believe he's one of those 20 guys at the end of the day," former Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said. "I think that's the hardest part, just maintaining your discipline because you have the need. That's what we did this year.

"Again, it comes down to individual evaluation of a player. We will not always be right on those type of things."

You said it, bud.

But the Browns weren't done there. They then traded out of the eighth pick with the Titans. Tennessee went on to draft Jack Conklin. All Conklin did was become an All-Pro as a rookie. Would've been nice to have after Cleveland wasted the career of arguably the best tackle of the last decade in Joe Thomas.

Since then, the Browns have drafted Cody Kessler in the third round in 2016 and DeShone Kizer in the second round in 2017. Both QBs have been traded: Kessler to the Jaguars for a conditional 2019 seventh-round pick and Kizer plus picks to the Packers for disgruntled but talented corner Damarious Randall and picks.

As far as tackles go, they took Shon Coleman in the third round in 2016 and Roderick Johnson in the fifth in 2017. Coleman is a reserve and Johnson has since been waived. Not great.

The moral of the story is Eagles fans should thank DePodesta, Sashi Brown and the entire Browns organization for being the Browns every single day.

